Congress MP Rahul arrives at Delhi residence form Rajasthan today

NEW DELHI: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Saturday arrived at his Delhi residence from Rajasthan. Congress MP Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra, the party's mass contact campaign had resumed from Rajasthan's Dausa.

The foot march, which began from Kanyakumari on September 7, marked its 100 days on Friday, during the 12th day of its Rajasthan leg.

Waynad MP Rahul Gandhi along with party leaders and workers resumed the padayatra from Meena High Court, Dausa, around 6 am.

Rajya Sabha MP and party General Secretary KC Venugopal tweeted: "Today the historic journey of #BharatJodoYatra completes #100Days, uniting the country against hatred, bigotry, division, violence, injustice, unemployment &price rice. The #BJY has covered 8 states & 2,763KMs winning the hearts (in emoji) of millions. Thank you all for the love & camaraderie."