Rly Ministry drops plan to monetise stations on PPP mode

The Ministry has so far raised only Rs 1,829 crore against the target of Rs 30,000 crore in the current financial year, the source added. “Likely realisation from asset monetisation of Indian Railways assets under NMP (National Monetisation Pipeline) in the current fiscal has been now estimated at Rs 4,999 crore,” the source said. Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman in a meeting with Niti Aayog CEO Parameswaran Iyer on November 14 reviewed the progress of NMP implementation.