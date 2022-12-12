National

Bombay HC grants bail to Anil Deshmukh in ₹100 cr extortion case

Deshmukh was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in November 2021, which stated that he had misused his position as state home minister and collected Rs 4.70 crore from various bars in Mumbai through some police officers.
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Anil Deshmukh
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Anil DeshmukhANI
ANI

MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court on Monday granted bail to Maharashtra Former Home Minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Anil Deshmukh in connection with the Rs 100 crore extortion case filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

bombay high court
Mumbai
Anil Deshmukh
Enforcement Directorate
Central Bureau of Investigation
Nationalist Congress Party
Central Bureau of Investigation and the Enforcement Directorate
Enforcement Directorate (ED)
Maharashtra Former Home Minister
Rs 100 crore extortion case

