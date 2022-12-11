Yellow alert announced in 11 districts of Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has announced a Yellow alert in 11 districts of Kerala. The weather department cautioned of light to heavy rains in all the districts of the state except Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam and Pathanamthitta districts.

The fishermen have been warned not to venture into the sea till Tuesday as the sea would be turbulent and there is a possibility of high waves as well.

Many areas of Kerala witnessed heavy rains since Saturday night and this is attributed to Cyclone Mandous that lashed Tamil Nadu on Friday night and Saturday morning.

With heavy rains predicted in many areas of the state, the revenue department has directed all the district collectors to be on alert.

The police and Fire and Rescue service department have also geared up for any eventuality. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have been alerted and they will be based at each district headquarters. Many companies of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) are also ready to face any crisis.