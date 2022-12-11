National

PM Modi flags off Nagpur-Bilaspur Vande Bharat Express

The flagging off ceremony took place at the Nagpur railway station. During the event, PM Modi also laid the foundation stone for redevelopment of Nagpur and Ajni railway stations to be redeveloped at a cost of about Rs 590 crore and Rs 360 crore respectively
PM Modi flags off Vande Bharat Express in Nagpur
PTI

NAGPUR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday flagged off the Vande Bharat Express train here connecting Nagpur to Bilaspur.

He also dedicated to the nation the Government Maintenance Depot (locomotive maintenance depot) at Ajni in the city and Kohli-Narkher section of the Nagpur-Itarsi third line project. These projects have been developed at a cost of about Rs 110 crore and about Rs 450 crore respectively.

PM Modi
Modi
Vande Bharat Express
Nagpur-Bilaspur Vande Bharat Express
Nagpur railway station
Nagpur-Itarsi

