Mumbai air quality improves, expected to be fresher on weekend

MUMBAI: A day after Mumbai's air quality index (AQI) dropped to 308 - worse than Delhi - the situation considerably improved on Friday as per the System of Air Quality Forecasting and Research.

The Mumbai AQI recorded today is 118 for PM 2.5, thus improving from the 'very poor' category witnessed in the past two days, and shifting to the moderate category.

The prediction for Saturday is optimistic at 111 (moderate) according to SAFAR, though Mazagaon in south Mumbai remains the pollution hotspot with a 211 AQI or poor.

In Pune, the AQI today was 149 for PM 2.5, but is likely to worsen to 180 on Saturday though remaining in the moderate category.

The December 9 figures for Mumbai proved a relief after the high of December 8 and the second time in current winter (November 15) when the city's AQI exceeded that of Delhi.

The BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and the state pollution authorities have been making efforts to reduce the pollution levels in the city particularly with the G20-related events lined up in the city soon.

However, the civic body has pointed fingers at the spike in emissions from the oil refineries in the city as one of the causes for the increased pollution levels.

AQI levels above 500 are termed very severe, above 400 as severe, above 300 as very poor, above 200 as poor, above 100 as moderate, above 50 as satisfactory and below that as good.