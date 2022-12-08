Shah thanks people for wholehearted support as BJP sweeps Gujarat

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday expressed gratitude to the people of Gujarat as the BJP inches closer to a historic victory in the state, and said that the mandate displays the "wholehearted" support of every section of society to the party.

The BJP has won 37 seats so far, according to the data shared by the Election Commission till 2.45 pm, and the party is leading on 119 seats.

Thanking the party workers and top leadership of the party, Shah said that they worked tirelessly for the grand victory.

"I salute the people of Gujarat on this historic victory. Congratulations to the Chief Minister @Bhupendrapbjp ji, State President @CRPaatil ji and all the workers of @BJP4Gujarat who worked tirelessly for achieving this grand victory achieved under the leadership of the Prime Minister @narendramodi ji and under the chairmanship of @JPNadda ji," he tweeted, roughly translated from Hindi.