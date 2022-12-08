Shah thanks people for wholehearted support as BJP sweeps Gujarat

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday expressed gratitude to the people of Gujarat as the BJP inches closer to a historic victory in the state, and said that the mandate displays the "wholehearted" support of every section of society to the party.
The BJP has won 37 seats so far, according to the data shared by the Election Commission till 2.45 pm, and the party is leading on 119 seats.
Thanking the party workers and top leadership of the party, Shah said that they worked tirelessly for the grand victory.
"I salute the people of Gujarat on this historic victory. Congratulations to the Chief Minister @Bhupendrapbjp ji, State President @CRPaatil ji and all the workers of @BJP4Gujarat who worked tirelessly for achieving this grand victory achieved under the leadership of the Prime Minister @narendramodi ji and under the chairmanship of @JPNadda ji," he tweeted, roughly translated from Hindi.
Stating that Gujarat has always created history, Shah said that the voters have broken all records of voting in these elections.
"Gujarat has always done the work of creating history. In the last two decades, under the leadership of Modi ji, the BJP broke all the records of development in Gujarat and today the people of Gujarat have blessed the BJP and broken all the records of victory. This is a victory of the unwavering faith of the public in the development model of PM Modi," he tweeted.
Shah also took a veiled swipe at the Opposition and said that the people have rejected those who did appeasement politics and offered freebies to the people.
"Gujarat has rejected those who make empty promises, distribute freebies and do appeasement politics, and has given a mandate to PM Modi's BJP which has ensured the development and public welfare. This massive victory has shown that every section, be it women, youth or farmers, all are wholeheartedly with BJP," Shah tweeted.
Meanwhile, the new chief minister of Gujarat will be sworn in on December 12 at 2 pm, state BJP chief CR Paatil said on Thursday as the party swept the Assembly polls with a record-breaking margin.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah will take part in the oath-taking ceremony.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android