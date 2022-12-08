Crow or fate to blame? TTE talking to colleague electrocuted in Kharagpur
KHARAGPUR: In a freak accident caught on a CCTV camera, a travelling ticket examiner (TTE) got electrocuted and received burn injuries when a live wire fell on him while he was standing on a platform at the Kharagpur railway station on Tuesday.
According to reports, the ticket collector has been identified as Sujan Singh Sardar and is undergoing treatment at a hospital.
Sources said he is out of danger. Moreover, the incident has gone viral on social media.
The CCTV footage shows him speaking to someone at the platform when the wire comes hanging loose from behind and touches him. He then instantly collapses on the tracks.
Sources further said that the wire was cut loose by a bird somehow and it fell on the victim’s head. The man was rescued by the railway staff and passengers, and later rushed to the hospital.
This incident comes close on the heels of a passenger on board the Delhi-Kanpur Neelachal Express being killed a few days ago. He was impaled by an iron rod that broke through a glass window of the coach and struck him in the neck.
Sources had said some work was under way on the tracks when the incident happened.
