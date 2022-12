National

Gujarat poll results LIVE updates: BJP leads race, AAP eyeing big entry

Counting of votes will be held on Thursday for the Gujarat Assembly elections which were held in two phases on December 1 and 5 across 33 districts of the BJP-ruled state. While the contest in Gujarat has traditionally been between the BJP and Congress, it was three-cornered this time around with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) entering the poll arena. Watch this space for live updates.