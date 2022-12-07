National

MCD gets its 1st transgender councillor from Sultanpuri

Bobby(38) was given a ticket from Sultanpuri A (ward 43) seat. She has been associated with AAP since the Anna movement and later when the party was formed.
AAP's Bobby Kinnar
AAP's Bobby KinnarIANS
IANS

NEW DELHI: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi, on Wednesday, got its first transgender councillor after AAP's Bobby Kinnar won the civic polls from Sultanpuri-A ward.

Earlier, Bobby had contested the civic polls in 2017 as an independent candidate.

AAP's Bobby Kinnar
Delhi civic body polls: AAP wins 107 seats, BJP lags behind

While campaigning for the polls, the AAP candidate had promised to take the Kejriwal government's work to the public and work towards ending corruption if she becomes a councillor.

Bobby is also the president 'Hindu Yuva Samaj Ekta Awam Anti-Terrorism Committee' Delhi unit.

She has been associated with this organisation for the last 15 years.

Independent Candidate
Civic polls
Municipal Corporation of Delhi
Kejriwal government
AAP's Bobby Kinnar
Delhi unit
first transgender councillor

DT next
www.dtnext.in