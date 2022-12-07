MCD gets its 1st transgender councillor from Sultanpuri

NEW DELHI: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi, on Wednesday, got its first transgender councillor after AAP's Bobby Kinnar won the civic polls from Sultanpuri-A ward.

Bobby(38) was given a ticket from Sultanpuri A (ward 43) seat. She has been associated with AAP since the Anna movement and later when the party was formed.

Earlier, Bobby had contested the civic polls in 2017 as an independent candidate.