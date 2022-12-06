National

PM remembers Ambedkar on his death anniversary

Known as the Father of Indian Constitution, Ambedkar had breathed his last on December 6, 1956, less than two months after he had converted to Buddhism, fulfilling his declaration of "I will not die a Hindu".
PM Modi pays respect to BR Ambedkar; Modi with Prez Murmu and VP Dhankar
PM Modi pays respect to BR Ambedkar; Modi with Prez Murmu and VP Dhankar
NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday paid homage to Babasaheb Ambedkar on his Mahaparinirvan Diwas.

"On Mahaparinirvan Diwas, I pay homage to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar and recall his exemplary service to our nation. His struggles gave hope to millions and his efforts to give India such an extensive Constitution can never be forgotten," the Prime Minister tweeted.

