PM Modi condoles demise of economist and ex-minister Y.K. Alagh

"Prof Y.K. Alagh was a distinguished scholar who was passionate about various aspects of public policy, particularly rural development, the environment and economics. Pained by his demise. I will cherish our interaction. My thoughts are with his family and friends. Om Shanti," the Prime Minister tweeted.
Yoginder K. Alagh
Yoginder K. Alagh
NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday expressed deep grief over the passing away of noted economist and former Union Minister Yoginder K. Alagh.

Alagh, who was also an emeritus professor at Ahmedabad-based Sardar Patel Institute of Economic and Social Research (SPIESR), passed away at his home in Ahmedabad earlier on Tuesday.

He was 83.

From 1996-98, he functioned as Minister of Power, Planning and Programme Implementation in the United Front government.

Alagh was also a member of the Planning Commission.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi
economist
economist and former Union Minister Yoginder K. Alagh
Sardar Patel Institute of Economic and Social Research

