IED recovered in J&K's Shopian district

Police said, "On Tuesday an IED was recovered in Shirmal village of Shopian district by the security forces.

"A joint team of the local police and the Army recovered the IED. Bomb disposal squad has been called in to defuse the IED".

Further details were awaited.