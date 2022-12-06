All-party meet: Oppn wants discussion on price rise, border standoff

NEW DELHI: Demand for discussion on price rise, unemployment and the situation along the Sino-India border dominated the all-party meeting convened by the government on Tuesday, with the Centre assuring it will take up the issues according to the rules and norms of Parliament.

While the BJD demanded passage of women reservation bill, the Shiv Sena's Shinde faction wanted the population control bill be cleared during the winter session starting from December 7.

Chairing the meeting, Union minister and Deputy Leader of Lok Sabha Rajnath Singh sought cooperation from all parties for smooth functioning of the session.

Leaders from more than 30 parties took part in the meeting, which was also attended by leader of Rajya Sabha Piyush Goyal and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi.

During the meeting, Joshi listed out the government's legislative agenda for the session and sought the opposition's cooperation for passage of bills.

Speaking at the meeting, Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury demanded discussions on price rise, unemployment and also on alleged misuse of investigative agencies.

He further demanded a discussion on the Sino-India border issue and said, "The government did not properly inform the Opposition about the standoff at the border. In the House, we demand a discussion on it and also on the killings of Kashmiri Pandits."

Congress leader Naseer Hussain demanded discussions on the appointment of Election Commissioner in just one day and the Economically Weaker Section quota.

Trinamool Congress leader Sudip Bandyopadhyay said he, along with party colleague and Rajya Sabha member Derek O'Brien, seeks discussions on price rise, unemployment, alleged misuse of agencies and economic blockade of states.

O'Brien also told the government that the Opposition should be allowed to raise issues of importance.

Both Congress and TMC raised the issue of alleged misuse of investigative agencies which was backed by AAP, NCP and several other parties.

AAP leader Sanjay Singh demanded a discussion on old pension scheme (OPS) and a law ensuring Minimum Support Price (MSP) on crops produced by farmers.

Concluding the meeting, Joshi said he has taken note of all the issues raised by the political parties and discussions will be held according to the norms and procedures of Parliament.

Issues for discussion will be finalised in the business advisory committee meetings of both houses of Parliament, he said.

The winter session will last till December 29, with 17 sittings over 23 days.