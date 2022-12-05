Details of train cancellation, diversions due to line block in Trivandrum

CHENNAI: Due to the line block for facilitating engineering works for yard remodelling at Kochuveli Yard in Trivandrum, several trains would be partially/fully cancelled.

Train no 20932 Indore – Kochuveli Express leaving Indore at 21.40 hrs on 06 December 2022 will be partially cancelled between Mangalore Jn and Kochuveli. The train will not run from Mangalore Jn to Kochuveli on the mentioned date.

Train no 20931 Kochuveli – Indore Express leaving Kochuveli at 11.10 hrs on 09 December 2022 will be partially cancelled between Kochuveli and Mangalore Jn. The train will commence service from Mangalore Jn at its scheduled departure time of 22.00 hrs on the mentioned date

Diversion of Train Service:

Train no 19578 Jamnagar - Tirunelveli Express leaving Jamnagar at 21.20 hrs on 09 December 2022 will be diverted to run via Palakkad, Pollachi, Dindigul and Madurai Jn skipping stoppages at Thrissur, Aluva, Ernakulam, Alappuzha, Kayankulam, Kollam, Thiruvananthapuram Central, Parassala, Nagercoil Town and Valliyur, a statement issued by Southern Railway said.