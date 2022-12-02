ED attaches property worth over Rs 3 cr of a credit society

NEW DELHI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday said it has attached movable and immovable property worth Rs 3,51,09,524 belonging to Shri Kheteshwar Urban Credit Co-operative Society Ltd and it's directors in connection with a Prevention of Money Laundering case. The accused took money from people promising them high returns but never repaid their money.

The ED initiated the PMLA probe on the basis of the 50 FIRs lodged by the Rajasthan police and chargesheets filed against Rajveer Singh Rajpurohit, Vikram Singh Rajpurohit, Shaitan Singh Rajpurohit and other related persons of Shri Kheteshwar Urban Credit Co-operative Society Ltd for offences under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The ED learnt during the investigation that the Society offered lucrative returns on deposits.

"Innocent public was attracted towards the Kheteshwar society due to lucrative rate of interest offered on the deposits. Several agents were appointed by the Society for working on its behalf and to accept the deposits from the public. Starting from July and August 2016, Kheteshwar Society did not make payment on maturity dates of deposits as promised to its depositors and cheated the common people," said the ED.

The public deposits were siphoned off by the accused and they were found to be invested in movable and immovable properties.

These assets were proceeds of crime and were laundered in an attempt to project them as untainted in different forms of investments.

Based on the investigation, immovable property worth Rs 3,42,59,524 and movable property worth Rs 8,50,000 were attached by the ED.

Further investigation in the matter is on.