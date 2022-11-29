Delhi Court gives permission to produce Aftab for narco test

NEW DELHI: A Delhi Court on Tuesday allowed the plea of Delhi police seeking permission to produce Aaftab Amin Poonawala at FSL Rohini for Narco Analysis from Tihar jail where he is in judicial custody.

Metropolitan magistrate Aviral Shukla allowed the plea moved by the investigation officer seeking permission to produce Aaftab before FSL Rohini for conducting the examination.

The court granted permission to produce Aaftab before the doctors for a pre-test medical examination at Ambedkar Hospital on December 1. The court also granted the permission to produce him at FSL from Tihar jail on December 5, sources said.

His tests could not be completed as he was not feeling well for some days.

The Court on November 26 had remanded Aaftab Amin Poonawala to judicial custody after police interrogation.

He was produced through Video conferencing from Ambedkar Hospital. The Court had conducted the hearing through video conferencing and sent Aaftab to 13 days of judicial custody, sources said.

The court of Metropolitan Magistrate Vijayshree Rathore November 18, had allowed the application for a polygraph test of the accused Aaftab.

Delhi police had moved a lower court to seek permission to conduct the Polygraph test of Aaftab Amin Poonawala. Police have said that the accused is giving misleading answers to questions.

Delhi police submitted that Aaftab is giving wrong information and misleading the investigation.