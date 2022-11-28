India's 1st startup-operated launchpad inaugurated in Sriharikota

Agnikul co-founder and CEO Srinath Ravichandran said, ''It is a dream come true for all of us at Agnikul to launch our vehicles from a facility we have designed and built ourselves.''

Agnikul's first launch from this pad will be a controlled and guided mission. It will have a vertical launch using its patented engine, according to a statement issued by the startup.

It said Agnibaan is a highly customisable two-stage launch vehicle capable of taking up to 100 kg payload to orbits around 700-km high and enables plug-and-play configuration. The Chennai-based start-up has also developed Agnilet, the world's first single-piece 3D printed engine, that was successfully test-fired last year.

The launchpad is specifically built keeping in mind the ability to support liquid stage controlled launches, while also addressing the need for ISRO's range operations team to monitor key flight safety parameters during launches.

Additionally, it has the ability to, as necessary, share data and other critical information with ISRO's Mission Control Center, the statement said.

''We never imagined to have Agnikul's launchpad inside Sriharikota for our launches and this has only been possible with the consistent support of ISRO and IN-SPACe,'' co-founder of Agnikul, Moin SPM, said. Founded in 2017 by Ravichandran, Moin and Professor S R Chakravarthy of IIT-Madras, Agnikul aims at making space accessible and affordable.