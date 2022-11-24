SC adjourns hearing of pleas against Jallikattu to Nov 29

CHENNAI: The Supreme Court on Thursday adjourned the hearing on the petitions against Jallikattu to November 29.

Making its submission, the Tamil Nadu government said that the sport “does not violate the principles of compassion and humanism." This came amid the expectation that a constitution bench would hear petitions seeking the quashing of Tamil Nadu laws that offer legal protection to the sport.

The bull taming events had in the past courted several controversies with stiff opposition from animal rights activists who alleged violence against bovines.In 2015 and the following year, the sport remained banned following a Supreme Court order in May 2014.

The apex court had held jallikattu as violative of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act (PCA Act), 1960.

However, in January 2017, widespread protests peaked across Tamil Nadu seeking nod for holding Jallikattu.

Defying the ban, the sport was held in a number of places and slowly the protests took the shape of a mass movement and the vast expanse of the Marina beach in Chennai emerged as the epicentre of the stir.