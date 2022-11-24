National

Mamata to travel to Delhi on Dec 5 for G20 meet called by Modi

Banerjee, however, said she would be participating in the meeting in the capacity of Trinamool Congress chairperson, and not as the Bengal CM.
(L)West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Prime Minister Narendra Modi
PTI

KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said she will travel to New Delhi on December 5 to take part in the meeting called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on preparations for the G20 Summit.

"I will be travelling to New Delhi on December 5 to participate in the PM's meeting," Banerjee told reporters at the state assembly.

India will host the G20 Summit in September 2023.

The G20 or Group of 20 is an intergovernmental forum of the world's major developed and developing economies.

