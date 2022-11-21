Air Suvidha form filling discontinued: Civil Aviation ministry

NEW DELHI: The self-declaration form, which to be filled out on the Air Suvidha portal by international passengers arriving in India, was discontinued following a notification released by the Ministry of Civil Aviation on Monday. The Ministry's decision to discontinue the form filling on the Air Suvidha portal came in the wake of a decline in Covid-19 cases across the country.

A notice issued by the Civil Aviation Ministry on Monday evening read, "In the light of sustained declining Covid-19 trajectory and significant advances being made in Covid-19 vaccination coverage both globally as well as in India, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare has issued revised 'Guidelines for International Arrivals' dated 21.11.2022 in context of Covid-19 pandemic, which are annexed." "In view of the aforementioned MoHFW revised guidelines, the extant guidelines of MoHFW on submission of self-declaration form on the online Air Suvidha portal stand discontinued," the statement further read.

The notification, however, mentioned a statutory warning that the rule could be reviewed, if needed in view of the Covid-19 situation.