VP Dhankhar arrives in Doha to attend FIFA WC opening ceremony

DOHA: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday arrived in Doha for a two-day visit to the Gulf Kingdom during which he will represent India at the inauguration of the FIFA World Cup.

Dhankhar is visiting Doha at the invitation of Qatar Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

''Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar arrives to a warm welcome in Doha, Qatar,'' External Affairs Ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi tweeted.

Besides attending the inaugural ceremony of the football World Cup, the vice president will also interact with members of the Indian community during his visit.