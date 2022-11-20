National

President Droupadi Murmu undergoes cataract surgery

The surgery was successful and she has been discharged from the hospital, it said.
Droupadi Murmu
Droupadi MurmuPTI
PTI

NEW DELHI: President Droupadi Murmu underwent cataract surgery in her right eye at the Army Hospital (Referral and Research) here on Sunday, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said in a communique.

The surgery was successful and she has been discharged from the hospital, it said.

Murmu, 64, had undergone cataract surgery in her left eye at the Army Hospital on October 16.

''The President of India, Smt Droupadi Murmu underwent cataract surgery of her right eye today morning (November 20, 2022) at the Army Hospital (Referral & Research), New Delhi. Surgery was successful and she has been discharged from the hospital,'' the Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

Murmu was sworn in as the 15th President of India on July 25.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Droupadi Murmu
President Droupadi Murmu
cataract surgery
Murmu undergoes cataract surgery

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in