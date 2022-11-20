Mapping Indian fermented foods and their seasonality connect

CHENNAI: India is known for its rich and diverse culinary tradition, which includes a vast range of fermented dishes. What began as a tradition centuries ago is still a prominent trend today. Because of the diversity of climate in India, different regions have distinct food products with varying fermentation processes and methods. Tracing this trend, here is a list of fermented products based on climatic conditions:
North - cold climate: Northern India has the coldest weather and a thriving yeast-based bread culture with seasonal fermentation. It is in this location that more mustard ferments are consumed during the winter. Pickles such as paani ka achaar and rai-paani ka achaar are particularly popular in Uttar Pradesh.The other dishes include phuh and yaji from Jammu, dangal bari and bedvin roti from Himachal Pradesh, sez and bhallae from Punjab, and doli ki roti and kanji from Haryana.
West - hot and dry climate: Ferments based on grains, legumes, and buttermilk are popular in the west. Maharashtra, like other tropical regions, has a distinct fermenting culture. Because of the hot weather, summertime temperatures are high, and fermented foods help to keep the body temperature cool. Some of the dishes include dhokla and handvo from Gujarat, kurdai and sukhi bombil from Maharashtra, and peg and rabdi from Madhya Pradesh.
South - hot and humid:Given the hot and humid weather in the south, a wide variety of fermented foods are appreciated. The south is well-known for its fermented lentils, dosas, and rice-based idlis. Curd and buttermilk-based ferments, which are common throughout the country and are used to soak vegetables to boost their potency, are another intriguing meal. Some of the fermented foods that are popular in southern India include- pazhayasadham and koozh from Tamil Nadu, chepnim tor and baimbale from Karnataka, and appam and idiyappam from Kerala.
East - composite, hot, and humid: The weather is a mix of hot and humid, which is ideal for fermenting. Given the environment, fermented foods are very common in Odisha. Because of the changing environment, tribal regions are where the majority of fermentation techniques originated. Seasonal consumption and several procedures are used here. Some of the dishes are pitha and chennapoda from Odisha, bandel cheese from West Bengal, and bekang-um from Mizoram.
