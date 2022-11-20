Judges fear of being targeted for granting bail: CJI

"I heard some lawyers want to meet CJI regarding the transfer case. It can be an individual issue but if it becomes a recurring instance for every decision by the collegium which is supported by Government then 'Where will it lead to', whole dimension will change," Rijiju said.

The senior-most judge of the Supreme Court of India Justice DY Chandrachud on November 9 became the 50th head of the Judiciary of the country. He will have a tenure till November 10, 2024. Justice Chandrachud succeeded Chief Justice UU Lalit who retired on November 9.

Justice Chandrachud is known as a progressive and liberal judge of the country. He is also considered very sensitive to the fundamental rights of citizens and the most distinctive feature of Justice Chandrachud is known for his tough attitude towards the abusers.

Born on November 11, 1959, Justice Chandrachud was appointed judge of the Supreme Court on May 13, 2016. He was the Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court from October 31, 2013, until his appointment to the Supreme Court.

Justice Chandrachud was a judge of the Bombay High Court from March 29, 2000, until his appointment as Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court.

He had also served as Additional Solicitor General of India from 1998 until his appointment as a judge in the Bombay High Court. He was designated as a senior advocate by the Bombay High Court in June 1998.