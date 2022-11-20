National

ISRO to launch PSLV-C54 on Nov 26 with Oceansat-3, 8 nano satellites

The launch is scheduled at 11.56 am (rpt 11.56 am) on Saturday, said the national space agency headquartered here.
Representative Image
Representative ImagePTI
PTI

BENGALURU: The Indian Space Research Organisation will launch PSLV-C54/ EOS-06 mission with Oceansat-3 and eight nano satellites, including one from Bhutan, on board from Sriharikota spaceport on November 26.

The launch is scheduled at 11.56 am (rpt 11.56 am) on Saturday, said the national space agency headquartered here.

Asked about the passengers aboard the rocket, a senior ISRO official told PTI on Sunday: ''EOS-06 (Oceansat-3) plus eight nano satellites (BhutanSat, 'Anand' from Pixxel, Thybolt two numbers from Dhruva Space, and Astrocast - four numbers from Spaceflight USA).

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Bhutan
Indian Space Research Organisation
Sriharikota spaceport
nano satellites
Dhruva Space
PSLV-C54
national space agency
passengers aboard

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in