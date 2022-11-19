CBI files charges against ex-head of ABG Shipyard in bank fraud case

NEW DELHI: The CBI on Saturday filed a charge sheet against former ABG group chairman Rishi Agarwal and other individuals and entities in connection with the alleged Rs 22,842-crore bank fraud in the ABG Shipyard Ltd, officials said on Saturday.

In its charge sheet filed before the special CBI court here, the agency has named as accused Agarwal and five individuals and 19 companies including three Singapore-based firms, they said.

“It was found during investigation that the accused conspired with others & got incorporated several entities both within India and outside India with the help of his employees and continuously kept on diverting and siphoning off bank funds,” a CBI spokesperson said in a statement.

The charge sheet has alleged the accused siphoned off huge amount of bank and business funds of the ABG Shipyard and created large number of personal assets in the form of immovable properties including luxurious flats, multi-storeyed buildings and lands (having present value in crores).