Autorickshaw explodes in Mangaluru, probe on

While CCTV visuals from the location, shared by police, showed the autorickshaw catching fire following what appeared to be a minor explosion, a police official, however, did not confirm if it was a ‘blast.’
Dt Next Bureau

MANGALURU: A moving autorickshaw exploded here on Saturday, causing fire and heavy smoke, and the driver and a passenger were among those who sustained burn injuries. While CCTV visuals from the location, shared by police, showed the autorickshaw catching fire following what appeared to be a minor explosion, a police official, however, did not confirm if it was a ‘blast.’ City police commissioner N Shashi Kumar rushed to the spot and appealed against spreading rumours.

