National

SC to list plea against collegium appointments

Advocate Mathews J Nedumparareferred to the 2015 verdict which had struck down the National Judicial Appointments Commission (NJAC) Act and the Constitution (99th Amendment) Act, 2014.
Supreme Court
Supreme Court
Dt Next Bureau

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Thursday agreed to consider listing a petition against the collegium system of appointment of judges to the apex court and HCs, days after Union Law and Justice Minister Kiren Rijiju said people were not happy with the practice of judges appointing judges. The matter was mentioned for urgent listing before a bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud. Advocate Mathews J Nedumparareferred to the 2015 verdict which had struck down the National Judicial Appointments Commission (NJAC) Act and the Constitution (99th Amendment) Act, 2014.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Supreme Court
Union Law and Justice Minister Kiren Rijiju
Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud
National Judicial Appointments Commission Act
Constitution (99th Amendment) Act, 2014

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in