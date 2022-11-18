SC to list plea against collegium appointments

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Thursday agreed to consider listing a petition against the collegium system of appointment of judges to the apex court and HCs, days after Union Law and Justice Minister Kiren Rijiju said people were not happy with the practice of judges appointing judges. The matter was mentioned for urgent listing before a bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud. Advocate Mathews J Nedumparareferred to the 2015 verdict which had struck down the National Judicial Appointments Commission (NJAC) Act and the Constitution (99th Amendment) Act, 2014.