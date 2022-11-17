COP27 draft omits India’s fossil fuel plan

NEW DELHI: The UN published a first informal draft of the climate deal on Thursday and it doesn’t mention phase down of all fossil fuels, a proposal that was put forward by India and supported by the European Union and many other countries.

The draft, reflecting needs and demands of countries, expresses “deep regret” that developed countries who have the most capabilities financially and technologically to lead in reducing their emissions continue to fall short in doing so. It encourages “the continued efforts to accelerate measures towards the phase down of unabated coal power and phase out and rationalize inefficient fossil fuel subsidies, in line with national circumstances and recognizing the need for support towards just transitions”.

Nearly the same language was used in the Glasgow Climate deal last year. When contacted, a spokesperson of the Environment Ministry said the Indian negotiators do not wish to comment “as negotiations are going on”. The cover text also doesn’t mention when a loss and damage finance facility will be launched and what its contours will be.