Shraddha murder: 'Aaftab looked confident with no trace of remorse'

The official said last month they visited Mehrauli police station in Delhi and questioned Poonawala. But that time also he kept saying the same thing, that he and Walkar were not staying together, and failed to revealed anything more, he said.

''We questioned him at the police station in Delhi also for hours, but never get suspicious about him,'' the official said.

Walkar's close friend Rajat Shukla said it was possible that Poonawala might have been forcing her to convert (her religion). ''He (Poonawala) is not an ordinary man...Love Jihad, terrorism, or may be some mission in the entire case...an investigation should be done into the case and the truth should come out. He was misleading people but the reality has to come out now,” Shukla said.