Tarapur Transformers net loss narrows to Rs 1.19 lakh in Q2

NEW DELHI: Tarapur Transformers Ltd on Monday reported narrowing of net loss to Rs 1.19 lakh for September quarter 2022-23.

It incurred a net loss of Rs 18.66 lakh in the year-ago period.

Total income rose to Rs 175 lakh as against Rs 123.58 lakh in July-September 2021-22.

The company is into repairs, refurbishing and upgradation of power transformers besides manufacturing of power & distribution and instrument transformers.