National

Tarapur Transformers net loss narrows to Rs 1.19 lakh in Q2

It incurred a net loss of Rs 18.66 lakh in the year-ago period.
Representative image
Representative image
ANI

NEW DELHI: Tarapur Transformers Ltd on Monday reported narrowing of net loss to Rs 1.19 lakh for September quarter 2022-23.

It incurred a net loss of Rs 18.66 lakh in the year-ago period.

Total income rose to Rs 175 lakh as against Rs 123.58 lakh in July-September 2021-22.

The company is into repairs, refurbishing and upgradation of power transformers besides manufacturing of power & distribution and instrument transformers.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Net Loss
Q2
Tarapur Transformers
Tarapur Transformers net loss
Tarapur Transformers Ltd

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in