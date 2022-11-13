Will refer ordinance by State to President: Kerala Guv Khan

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan said that if the ordinance sent to Raj Bhavan by the CPI(M)-led government was intended to target him, then he will not sit in judgment over it and would refer the same to the President. Khan, while speaking to reporters in Delhi, said he was yet to see the ordinance. Minister for Local Self-Governments and Excise M B Rajesh, meanwhile, said that the government expects the Governor to act in accordance with the Constitution.