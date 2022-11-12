Bengal minister in dock for remarks against Prez

NANDIGRAM (WB): West Bengal Minister Akhil Giri on Saturday drew widespread criticism for making controversial remarks on President Droupadi Murmu.

After a video clip of his comments went viral, Giri apologised for making such a remark.

In a 17-second video clip, the authenticity of which could not be verified independently, Giri was heard commenting on the “looks of the President”.

“They (BJP) said that I am not good-looking. We don’t judge anyone by their appearance. We respect the office of the President. But how does our President look?” Giri, the minister for Correctional Homes, was heard saying at a rally in a village in Nandigram late on Friday evening.

While talking to reporters this morning, Giri apologised for making such a remark.

“I didn’t mean to disrespect the Honourable President. I was replying to what BJP leaders said while verbally attacking me. Every day I am verbally attacked for my looks. If someone thinks I have disrespected the President, then it is wrong. I apologise for making such a remark. I have immense respect for the President of our country,” he told a news channel.