Bengal minister in dock for remarks against Prez

NANDIGRAM (WB): West Bengal Minister Akhil Giri on Saturday drew widespread criticism for making controversial remarks on President Droupadi Murmu.
After a video clip of his comments went viral, Giri apologised for making such a remark.
In a 17-second video clip, the authenticity of which could not be verified independently, Giri was heard commenting on the “looks of the President”.
“They (BJP) said that I am not good-looking. We don’t judge anyone by their appearance. We respect the office of the President. But how does our President look?” Giri, the minister for Correctional Homes, was heard saying at a rally in a village in Nandigram late on Friday evening.
While talking to reporters this morning, Giri apologised for making such a remark.
“I didn’t mean to disrespect the Honourable President. I was replying to what BJP leaders said while verbally attacking me. Every day I am verbally attacked for my looks. If someone thinks I have disrespected the President, then it is wrong. I apologise for making such a remark. I have immense respect for the President of our country,” he told a news channel.
‘Anti-tribal mindset'; BJP seeks his arrest
KOLKATA: The opposition BJP in West Bengal lashed out at the Trinamool Congress and said Giri’s remark reflected the “anti-tribal” mindset of the TMC. “Akhil Giri made objectionable comments against the country’s President. The comments reflect the anti-tribal mindset of the TMC,” BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar said. Senior BJP leader and MP Saumitra Khan termed the comment “heinous” and demanded the immediate arrest of Giri.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android