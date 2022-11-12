Approached by ‘spies’, says ISRO scientist

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A scientist who is said to be currently working on India’s first manned mission, Gaganyaan, has alleged that he was approached by a person with Dubai links and offered a lot of money in exchange for confidential information from ISRO.
In the shocking revelation, Praveen Maurya, the rocket scientist at Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre, ISRO, also alleged he was approached by the spies with the support of Kerala police, to carry out the espionage.
The senior scientist tweeted from his handle (@praveen_isro) and said: “I was approached by spies to carry out #espionage. It was done in collusion with Kerala Police.
“Written multiple letters from Chairman #ISRO to Prime Minister but no action. Need an Intelligence inquiry. Kindly help. @PMOIndia @isro @narendramodi.”
He also alleged that he was facing harassment from the local police in connection with drug trafficking aiming to trap him in false cases.
The scientist tweeted: “They alleged, I was selling weed (ganja). How on earth a rocket scientist sells drugs to an unknown minor girl at 10:30 pm?
