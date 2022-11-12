Approached by ‘spies’, says ISRO scientist

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A scientist who is said to be currently working on India’s first manned mission, Gaganyaan, has alleged that he was approached by a person with Dubai links and offered a lot of money in exchange for confidential information from ISRO.

In the shocking revelation, Praveen Maurya, the rocket scientist at Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre, ISRO, also alleged he was approached by the spies with the support of Kerala police, to carry out the espionage.

The senior scientist tweeted from his handle (@praveen_isro) and said: “I was approached by spies to carry out #espionage. It was done in collusion with Kerala Police.