Modi unveils 108-feet bronze statue of 'Nadaprabhu' Kempegowda

BENGALURU: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday unveiled the 108-feet tall statue of the city's founder Nadaprabhu Kempegowda, which is the ''first and the tallest bronze statue of a founder of a city'', as per the 'World Book of Records'.

Called the ''Statue of Prosperity'', it has been built to commemorate the contribution of Kempegowda towards the growth of Bengaluru.

The statue weighing 218 tonnes (98 tonnes of bronze and 120 tonnes of steel) has been installed at the Kempegowda International Airport here. It has a sword weighing four tonnes.

The project, besides the statue, has a heritage theme park in an area covering 23 acres dedicated to the 16th century chieftain, together costing about Rs 84 crore to the government.