Tried to kill Sharon Raj 10 times in 2 months, says accused

CHENNAI: Greeshma, the prime accused in the Sharon Raj murder case, made a chilling confession that she tried to kill her lover 10 times in 2 months, according to a Daily Thanthi report. The accused made the confession when police brought her to Neyyoor where Sharon's College is located and conducted an investigation.

On Monday, the Thiruvananthapuram crime branch probing the case recovered the vessel and poisoned herbal concoction that claimed the life of the 23-year-old. According to the probe team, Greeshma had allegedly tried to kill Sharon by mixing poison in juice.

Earlier, on October 30, the police summoned Greeshma and interrogated her. She confessed to killing her lover by adding poison to the herbal concoction and it was also revealed that she wanted to end the relationship thinking that her boyfriend would be a hindrance to her future married life. Later, the police arrested her and proceeded to produce her in court on October 31st. She attempted to kill herself by drinking disinfectant in the Nedumangad Police Superintendent's office toilet and was admitted to Thiruvananthapuram Government Medical College Hospital for treatment, where she was being treated.

In the meantime, the police arrested Greeshma's mother Sindu, and uncle Nirmal Kumar for destroying the evidence, and both were later jailed, but, the police did not investigate Greeshma further as she was undergoing treatment in the hospital.

Later, the doctors said that Greeshma's health improved. Following this, she was imprisoned in Attakulangara Jail. Subsequently, the police produced Greeshma in the Neyyattinkara Magistrate Court, where the court allowed the police to take her into custody and interrogate her for 7 days. The court had ordered that the investigation process and taking Greeshma to the place of murder and conducting the investigation should be recorded on video and it should be kept in a sealed cover and produced in the court.