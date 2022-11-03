Voting on across 6 states in assembly bypolls, T'gana in top focus

The triangular fight here is between BJP's Raj Gopal Reddy, former TRS MLA Kusukuntla Prabhakar Reddy and Congress' Palvai Sravanthi.

Speaking to ANI, BJP candidate Raj Gopal Reddy while exuding confidence in his victory said that the people of the constituency want the development of the region which was "neglected" by the state government.

"TRS workers and police are harassing the people and BJP cadre. People want development here and not alcohol. It is a very backward constituency. People want development. TRS government has neglected this. I have not been able to do anything for three and a half years because there is no law and order. We are fighting against the government of dictatorship. It is a corrupt government. I am confident that the people are with me and will bring good results," he said.

Polling is also underway in Maharashtra for the Andheri East bypoll from where the Uddhav Thackeray-led Sena faction has fielded Rutuja Latke, the wife of incumbent Sena MLA Ramesh Latke whose death in May necessitated the poll.

People were seen lined up to cast their votes.