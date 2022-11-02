Delhi to now have special mohalla clinics for women

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said his government is starting special mohalla clinics for women where gynecological services, tests, and medicines will be available free of cost for them.

Mohalla clinics system is one of the flagship initiatives of the Kejriwal government and is aimed at boosting the primary healthcare system in Delhi.

The chief minister in a tweet in Hindi said, ''Good news for the women of Delhi. Another new initiative is going to happen in the national capital’s world-class health services from today.” ''The government is going to start a special 'Mahila Mohalla Clinic' where women will get services of a gynecologist, tests, medicines, and tests free of cost,'' he said.