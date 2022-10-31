Morbi bridge collapse kills over 130, rescue ops on: 10 points

"At least 132 deaths have been reported so far," the official said.

Here are the latest updates:

The suspension bridge on the Machchhu river in Gujarat's Morbi city which collapsed killing at least 132 people was reopened for the public just five days back after seven months of repair work by a private firm, but had not received the municipality's "fitness certificate".

Drones being used to help in the search and rescue operation.

The bridge was 1.25 metres wide and spanned 233 metres, and was meant to give a unique identity to Morbi using the latest technology available in those days in Europe, as per the collectorate website.

A private operator had carried out the repair work of the bridge for nearly six months before it was reopened to the public on the Gujarati New Year Day on October 26.

Gujarat Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi told reporters at Morbi that the state government has formed a committee to probe the collapse.

VVN Prasanna Kumar, NDRF Commandant said, “Such a number of casualties in one area is a first for us. Usually, it is an incident of boat capsizing. The only challenge is that this is muddy water that causes visibility issues when our divers go underwater.”

Rajkot Fire Brigade deployed 6 boats, 6 ambulances, 2 rescue vans & 60 jawans. A total of 20 rescue boats from Baroda, Ahmedabad, Gondal, Jamnagar, Kutch are working.12 fire tenders, rescue vans & over 15 ambulances are at the spot.

According to Defence officials, three Indian Coast Guard teams consisting of divers, equipment, boats and other material have been deployed on-site since last night.

Haseena, an eyewitness to Morbi Tragedy said, “I can't describe it in words. There were children as well. I helped people as members of my own family. I also gave my vehicle to carry bodies to the hospital. The admin also helped too. I never saw anything like this ever.”

The state government has announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh to the kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured.

The National Disaster Response Force rushed three teams to Morbi district.

(With inputs from agencies)