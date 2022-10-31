Express trains pattern changed: Full details inside

CHENNAI: Pattern of several express trains operated between Tamil Nadu and Kerala would be changed owing to line block between Thalassery – Edakkad station in Kannur – Kozhikode Section of Palakkad division.

Train no 16609 Thrissur – Kannur Express leaving Thrissur Jn at 06.35 hrs, train no 06456 Kannur – Shoranur Express Special leaving Kannur at 15.10 hrs and train no 06481 Kozhikode - Kannur Express Special leaving Kozhikode at 14.05 hrs on November 13 will be fully cancelled.

Train no 16305 Ernakulam – Kannur Express leaving Ernakulam Jn at 06.00 hrs on November 13 will be partially cancelled between Kozhikode and Kannur.

Train no 16606 Nagercoil – Mangalore Central Express leaving Nagercoil Jn at 02.00 hrs on November 13 will be partially cancelled between Vadakara and Mangalore Central.

Train no 16159 Chennai Egmore – Mangalore Central Express leaving Chennai Egmore at 23.15 hrs on November 12 will be partially cancelled between Kozhikode and Mangalore Central.

Train no 22638 Mangalore Central – Dr MGR Chennai Central West Coast Superfast Express scheduled to leave Mangalore Central at 23.45 hrs on 03.11.2022 will be rescheduled to leave Mangalore Central at 03.15 hrs on 04.11.2022 (Late by 3 hrs 30 mins).

Train no 12617 Ernakulam – Nizamuddin Express scheduled to leave Ernakulam Jn at 10.10 hrs on 13.11.2022 will be rescheduled to leave Ernakulam Jn at 12.10 hrs (late by 2 hrs).

Train no 12202 Kochuveli – Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Garib Rath Express scheduled to leave Kochuveli Jn at 07.45 hrs on 13.11.2022 will be rescheduled to leave Kochuveli at 08.45 hrs (Late by 1 hr).

Train no 06469 Kannur - Charvattur Express Special scheduled to leave Kannur Jn at 17.30 hrs on 13.11.2022 will be rescheduled to leave Kannur Jn at 19.00 hrs (Late by 1 hr 30 mins), a statement issued by Southern Railway (SR) said.