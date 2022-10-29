National

36 cases of XBB subvariant found in Maharashtra

The experts on the state government’s Covid Task Force, however, expressed concern about rising cases of `long covid’ at a recent meeting, it said.
Dt Next Bureau

MUMBAI: The number of cases of XBB subvariant of Omicron in Maharashtra has reached 36, the health department said on Saturday, adding that in most of these cases patients recovered in home isolation.

Pune district has reported 21 XBB cases to date, followed by 10 in Thane, two in Nagpur and one each in Akola, Amravati and Raigad.

