‘Online PhD via foreign institutions not valid’

NEW DELHI: Online PhD programmes offered by EdTech companies in collaboration with foreign educational institutions are not recognised, the UGC and the AICTE announced on Friday.

This the second such warning this year to students by the higher education and the technical education regulators.

Earlier this year, the UGC and the AICTE had warned their recognised varsities and institutions against offering courses in association with Ed-tech companies.

