Guj polls: PAAS leaders in race for BJP ticket from Viramgam

AHMEDABAD: Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS) leaders are in the race to get a BJP ticket to contest Gujarat Assembly elections.

Hardik Patel, Chirag Patel and Varun Patel -- all faces of the 2015 reservation agitation -- are directly or indirectly trying their luck.

The party has appointed observers to take feedback from aspiring candidates, party workers and leaders, before finalising the candidates list.

Viramgam, one of the Assembly constituencies of the Ahmedabad district, garnered attention after three PAAS leaders demanded tickets from the same constituency. This also indicates bitterness among PAAS leaders.

While interacting with media, Chirag Patel said that he is interested in contesting elections from Viramgam constituency and has submitted his bio-data before the observers.

Taking a sideswipe at Hardik Patel without naming him, Chirag Patel said that he firmly believes that the party should nominate a party worker as candidate and the party workers should not feel ashamed while campaigning for him.

He said, "I am confident that the party's smart, clever, committed and visionary leaders will select the right candidate for the seat."

Varun Patel, another PAAS leader too is interested in contesting election from Viramgam, he was non-committal for campaigning for Hardik Patel, if party nominates him from the constituency. He said, "I will wait till the party finalises candidates for the seat, only after that will they comment whether I will campaign for candidate or not."

Though Hardik Patel has not demanded, his supporters met the party observers with a request to nominate him from the constituency.

Chirag and Varun both had joined BJP long ago, whereas Hardik Patel switched over just few months ago, after quitting Congress.