Peace in border areas essential: EAM to China

NEW DELHI: Peace and tranquillity in the border areas are essential for normal ties between India and China, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar conveyed to outgoing Chinese Ambassador Sun Weidong on Wednesday.
Jaishankar made the remarks when the envoy called on him. India and China are locked in a lingering border standoff in eastern Ladakh for over 29 months.
The bilateral relationship came under severe strain following the deadly clash in Galwan Valley in Eastern Ladakh in June, 2020.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android