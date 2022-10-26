Peace in border areas essential: EAM to China

NEW DELHI: Peace and tranquillity in the border areas are essential for normal ties between India and China, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar conveyed to outgoing Chinese Ambassador Sun Weidong on Wednesday.

Jaishankar made the remarks when the envoy called on him. India and China are locked in a lingering border standoff in eastern Ladakh for over 29 months.

The bilateral relationship came under severe strain following the deadly clash in Galwan Valley in Eastern Ladakh in June, 2020.