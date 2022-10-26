Nuclear option should not be resorted to by any side: Rajnath

NEW DELHI: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday told his Russian counterpart Sergei Shoigu that the nuclear option should not be resorted to by any side involved in the Ukraine conflict and the crisis should be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy.

In their telephonic talks, Shoigu briefed Singh on the evolving situation in war-torn Ukraine, including his concerns about possible “provocations through use of ‘dirty bomb’”, the defence ministry said.

Singh’s comments that the nuclear option should not be resorted to is a message to Russia as well as Western powers backing Ukraine, people familiar with the matter said. Ukraine does not have any nuclear arsenal.