After V-Cs, Kerala Guv targets FM; Pinarayi rejects ‘ouster’ demand

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The ongoing tussle between the Raj Bhavan and the LDF government in Kerala escalated further on Wednesday with Governor Arif Mohammed Khan writing to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan seeking “constitutionally appropriate” action against Finance Minister K N Balagopal for making a speech “undermining India’s unity”, and the latter firmly turning down the demand.

“A minister who deliberately violates the oath and undermines the unity and integrity of India cannot continue to enjoy my pleasure. In these circumstances, I am left with no option but to convey that Finance Minister Balagopal has ceased to enjoy my pleasure”, the Governor said in an unprecedented action, which was strongly criticised by both ruling CPI(M) and Opposition Congress.

A Congress leader said the Governor was “not God that he cannot be questioned” by political leaders. In his letter, the Governor expressed hope the Chief Minister will “consider the matter with seriousness it deserves and take action which is constitutionally appropriate”.

The Chief Minister rejected the demand assertively, reiterating his trust on Balagopal, saying it remains “undiminished”. In the letter, the Governor did not explicitly seek removal/withdrawal of Balagopal from the LDF cabinet but it seemed to be the essence of his communication to Vijayan.

This is the first such move by the governor after the Raj Bhavan PRO tweeted on October 17 that the chief minister and Council of Ministers have the right to advise the governor but statements of individual ministers that lower the dignity of the office of the Governor, can invite action including “withdrawal of pleasure”.

Khan’s unprecedented move also came amidst a political storm in the state over his actions seeking removal of 11 vice chancellors of universities in the state in his capacity as chancellor.