‘New Ayodhya’ to rise by 2024

LUCKNOW: With the Modi-Yogi governments undertaking development projects worth more than Rs 20,000 crore in an effort to restore this Ayodhya's magnificence and make it a global city by 2024, the world will begin to see a 'New Ayodhya' soon when projects get completed.

The government spokesman said that the state government was working to widen and upgrade roads at a cost of Rs 900 crore to facilitate access to the birthplace of Ram Lalla. For this, Rs 107 crore has been released by the government as the first instalment.

The work of widening Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Path, Bhakti Path and Ram Path is progressing fast, according to the official statement.

Construction of Ayodhya Bypass (Ring Road), widening of Chaurasi Kosi Parikrama Marg and construction of the Salarpur railway station terminal will also restore the glory of Ayodhya.

The construction of Maryada Purushottam Shri Ram International Airport is also progressing fast. The first phase of the airport will cost Rs 252 crore. The estimated cost of construction of the runway and the terminal are Rs 98 crore and Rs 56 crore, respectively.

The airport building is designed as a replica of the under-construction Ram temple.

The railway station of Ayodhya will be equipped with world-class facilities. The total budget is of about Rs 440 crore.

The project includes construction of attractive buildings, parking, housing for employees, offices for railway police, construction of three new platforms, road construction, drainage works, among others. The Ayodhya station building will be spread over 10,000 square metres.

The government is also working on a war footing to completely replace the web of open electric wires with underground cables in Ayodhya by June 2023.

The total cost of the project being carried out under 'Ujjawal Bharat, Ujjwal Bhavishya-Power 2047' programme is Rs 179.60 crore.

Besides, 3,81,536 LED lights have been distributed so far in Ayodhya under the Ujala scheme.

The beautification of 108 ponds which have a reference in mythology is also progressing fast. The beautification of the ancient Surya Kund has already been completed.

Besides, an estimated Rs 3,000 crore would be spent on building a greenfield township and nearly Rs 12,000 crore to construct highways.