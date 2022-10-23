4 killed, 42 injured in bus accident on Agra-Lucknow Expressway

LUCKNOW: At around 2:30 am today, the sleeper bus en route to Ajmer from Gorakhpur met with an accident.

As many as four people including a seven-year-old girl were killed and 42 others were injured after a sleeper bus in which they were traveling met with an accident on Agra-Lucknow Expressway in Uttar Pradesh's Etawah district on Sunday.

All the injured have been admitted to Saifai's PGI Hospital for treatment.

"A sleeper bus en route to Ajmer from Gorakhpur with passengers met with an accident on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway under Saifai PS. 4 people were killed & about 42 who are seriously injured have been admitted to Saifai's PGI Hospital," said Additional District Magistrate (ADM).

"At around, 2:30 am the sleeper bus collided with the truck. The bus hit the truck from behind. Four people including a seven-year-old girl died in the accident, Two bus drivers and two passengers are among the victims. All the injured are admitted to the hospital," said Jay Prakash Singh, Superintendent of police (SSP), Etawah.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the loss of lives in a road accident in Etawah.

"UP CM Yogi Adityanath has expressed deep grief over the loss of lives in road accident in district Etawah. While praying for peace to the soul of the departed, the Chief Minister has expressed condolences to the bereaved families," the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said in a tweet.

The Chief Minister has instructed the district administration officials for proper treatment of the injured and also wished for their speedy recovery.

"Along with this, the District Magistrate and senior police officers have been instructed to go to the spot and get relief work done on a war footing," CMO added.

Further details are awaited.