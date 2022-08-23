UP achieves two crore ‘Amrit dose’ mark

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh has become the first state to have administered over two crore 'Amrit' Doses (Covid vaccine).

As per data from the CoWin portal, over two crore Amrit Doses had been administered in the state till 8 p.m. Monday.

It also indicated that the total number of doses given in the state crossed 36.41 crore.

The Amrit Dose campaign was launched on July 16 as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav that marked 75 years of Independence.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, "Under the visionary guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the state has achieved success in giving additional protection to people against Covid-19 by administering over two-crore 'precaution doses'. This accomplishment is because of the dedication and hard work of our health and frontline workers."

He urged eligible people to strengthen the fight against the pandemic and contribute towards a 'Corona Mukt' India by taking the precaution dose at the earliest.

"Still some people are due for their second and precaution doses. They must shun all fears and take the dose at the earliest," the chief minister said.

Yogi Adityanath said that the momentum gained in the Amrit Dose campaign should not be lost.

Meanwhile, data from the state health and family welfare department indicated that an estimated 14.75 crore adults in the state were to be covered in the vaccination programme of whom 99.4 per cent have taken both the doses of the vaccine.

In a category wise breakup, about 5 per cent of the 60-plus population and 4 per cent of young adults belonging to the 18-44 years age group are yet to take their second dose.

In the under-18 categories, 88 per cent children in the 12-14 age group have taken both the doses while 93 per cent of adolescents in the 15-17 age group are fully vaccinated.

Official data indicates that across all categories, over 12 crore people in the state are eligible for the precaution dose.

Against this, the achievement hovers around the one-sixth mark.

Among districts, the coverage in 40 districts was above the state average with Mahoba, Deoria, Rae Bareli, Muzaffarnagar and Balrampur topping the list.

Also, five districts that need to catch up on the count are Mathura, Agra, Hardoi, Kasganj and Moradabad.